Machilipatnam MP requests new rail line to Repalle from Railway Minister

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena Machilipatnam MP Vallabhaneni Balashowry requested Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to allocate funds for various railway projects in his Parliamentary constituency. He explained to the minister the necessity of constructing the Machilipatnam - Repalle railway line.

MP Balashowry discussed several railway development works in the Machilipatnam constituency with the Railway Minister in Delhi on Tuesday. He also appreciated the recent approval for the survey for the Machilipatnam – Narsapur railway line and requested this railway line through Chilakalapudi, Pallepalem, Bantumilli, and Mettala, to which Vaishnaw responded positively.

The MP also explained to the Railway Minister that there has been a long-standing demand for the Machilipatnam – Repalle line.

Meanwhile, Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni) has urged Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan to commence operations of Kendriya Vidyalayas at Nandigama and Nuzvid under Vijayawada constituency from the current academic year.