Massive turnout at Andhra minister Nara Lokesh's Praja Darbar as citizens seek redressal

VIJAYAWADA: The Praja Darbar being conducted by Minister for Human Resources Development (HRD), IT, Electronics Nara Lokesh is getting a massive response with people coming up with their grievances to which he has been giving a patient ear.

People from Mangalagiri and other parts of the State have thronged to his Undavalli residence on Tuesday with their representations seeking redressal on various issues. While some people complained about encroachment of their lands, others brought up issues like sanction of houses, pensions and other such matters to his notice.

Giving a patient hearing to everyone who reached out to him with their grievances, Minister Nara Lokesh assured them to take steps for resolving their problems at the earliest.

Teachers thank HRD Minister

Teachers community has welcomed the HRD Minister announcement, which relieved them from uploading photos of school toilets everyday. Lokesh shared the decision on his X handle, emphasising that teachers should focus on providing quality education to students and assured them of addressing teachers’ concerns.