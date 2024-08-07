YSRC activist’s murder: DIG suspends CI and SI

KURNOOL: Following the murder of YSRC activist Pasupuleti Pedda Subbarayudu at Seetharampuram village in Mahanandi mandal of Nandyal district on Sunday, Kurnool Range DIG Koya Praveen has suspended Nandyal Rural CI Shivakumar Reddy and Mahanandi SI Nagendra Prasad for their failure to prevent the attack.

TDP leader Budda Srinivasa Reddy, along with his followers, allegedly attacked and killed Subbarayudu. His wife Balasubbamma, who tried to resist them, was also injured in the attack. She alleged that Srinivasa Reddy and his aides killed her husband, and maintained that it was a political murder.

Based on the complaint lodged by Balasubbamma, Mahanandi police registered a case against 30 people, including Srinivasa Reddy, and formed special teams to nab assailants.

Speaking to TNIE, DIG Praveen said they arrested a few of the key accused in the murder case. The case investigation has been intensified, he added.

The murder of Subbarayudu led to a war of words between TDP and YSRC leaders with the latter blaming police failure for the attack. “Had they responded in time after being alerted, the murder would have been averted,” they maintained.

YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to visit Seetharampuram on Friday to console the bereaved family, besides holding a meeting with the party cadre in Nandyal.