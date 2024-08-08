Accused of stealing mobile phone, girl dies by suicide at college hostel in Andhra Pradesh

KADAPA: A 17-year-old Intermediate second year girl student died by suicide at the IIIT Idupulapaya Ongole campus on Tuesday night. She allegedly took this extreme step after being suspected of stealing a mobile phone from a senior, who had lost it at the canteen that afternoon.

The deceased was from Chirala in Bapatla district and belonged to a poor family. Her father works at the ITC company. When her senior discovered she had the phone, she was confronted by the senior and college officials. Feeling humiliated, the girl hanged herself from the ceiling in the bathroom. When her classmates noticed her absence during study hour, they searched for her and found her hanging. She was rushed to the government hospital in Vempalle by the college authorities, where she was declared dead. A case was registered and her body was handed over to her parents after the postmortem.

Suicide helpline

OneLife: 78930 78930, Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO: 040-66202000