Andhra Pradesh govt to launch new excise policy on Oct 1, go for revamp of department

Quality liquor will be made available at affordable prices to low income groups. Steps will also be taken to implement de-addiction and rehabilitation systems after conducting a detailed study of these systems in the States which are implementing them. Official teams will also visit all parts of the country to study the effective implementation of these systems, he explained.

The Cabinet also discussed the spurt in complaints related to the 22A prohibited list and other land disputes, and decided to stall registrations across the State for three months to rectify the anomalies that took place in the previous YSRC regime.

In the wake of reports about tampering with land records and land grabbing, the Council of Ministers directed the higher officials of the Revenue Department to visit districts, identify the land encroachments and other irregularities in land transfer, and take stern action against those responsible for them. The Chief Minister suggested the conduct of Revenue Grama Sabhas to resolve the land disputes.

“The Cabinet also resolved to issue new passbooks to land owners with the official seal and a QR code. Grama Sabhas will soon be conducted in view of the growing number of complaints,” the I&PR Minister elaborated.

It was also decided to erase the photos former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on survey stones and to use them for other purpose of the government.

The Cabinet unanimously resolved to continue the ban on CPI (Maoist) for one more year. It approved the proposal to continue the ban currently in force on the CPI (Maoist) and the Revolutionary Democratic Front under Section 3(A) of the Andhra Pradesh Public Security Act. The proposals to revoke GO No. 217 of the Animal Husbandry Department issued on August 18, 2021 and GO No. 144 of the Fisheries Department released on September 8, 2020 were approved.