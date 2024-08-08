Andhra Pradesh: Peddireddy has to pay for his misdeeds, says Minister Anagani Satya Prasad

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that former minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy and his followers have to pay for their criminal activities, Minister for Revenue, Registration and Stamps Anagani Satya Prasad said that people would not believe their stories.

Observing that Peddireddy acted innocent after burning the files related to the illegal land transactions, Satya Prasad said that the thousands of complaints related to the land disputes were received from people of combined Chittoor district were an example to the scale of irregularities committed by Peddireddy and his associates.

Stating that there is no truth in the charges of Peddireddy that the NDA government is harassing his family, the Minister said that thousands of people are approaching the State government with complaints against Peddireddy and his family members. The conspiracy behind burning files in Madanapalle would be unearthed in the CID inquiry, he added. As per the primary information, the role of Peddireddy’s followers was identified behind burning the files in Madanapalle, Satya Prasad said, adding that YSRC leaders are habituated to commit mistakes and burn the files. Satya Prasad recalled that prior to burning the files in Madanapalle, files related to the AP State Pollution Board were also set on fire.