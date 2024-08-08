ANGRAU signs agreement with Bureau of Indian Standards

GUNTUR: Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural University (ANGRAU) signed an Memorandum of Understanding with the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), a statutory body under the administrative control of the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Government of India. The MoU is aimed to assist in the research on modern agriculture practices. ANGRAU vice-chancellor Dr R Sarada Jayalakshmi Devi and Registrar Dr G Ramachandra Rao exchanged the MoU with BIS Senior Director and Head MAJ Vinod here on Wednesday.

He said that as per the agreement, the university will assist in the ‘Development of Standardised Agriculture Demonstration Farms.”

In agriculture farms, ANGRAU will conduct research on modern practices. These farms will be developed as demonstration parks by the varsity and the demonstration of agricultural implements, water management, pest control, and nutrient standards. These farms will be used to train various stockholders in modern agricultural practices.