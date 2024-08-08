Anna Canteens in Vijayawada ready to open

VIJAYAWADA: The renovation of Anna Canteens in Vijayawada, overseen by the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC), is completed. The government is planning to inaugurate 100 Anna Canteens across the State on August 15, with nearly Rs 80 lakh allocated for renovating 11 canteens in Vijayawada.

These canteens had ceased operations during the previous YSRC government, and their buildings were repurposed. With the TDP-led NDA government back in power, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has approved the revival of Anna Canteens statewide. Consequently, renovation efforts commenced.

The State government has also earmarked funds for constructing new Anna Canteens to provide affordable meals. The budgets are as follows: Rs 8.00 lakh each for canteens at APSRM School, Ranigari Thota (Cement Godown), Sai Baba Temple near Netaji Bridge, and Patamata High School. Similarly, Rs 7.00 lakh each for canteens at Dharna Chowk, Bavaji Pet (Gulabi Thota) near AS Raju Bridge, Singh Nagar, and Budameru Vagu, Ayodhya Nagar. Additionally, Rs 6.75 lakh for the canteen at RTC Workshop Road, Vidyadharapuram, and Rs 6.50 lakh each for canteens at Gandhi Mahila Kalasala and Housing Board Colony.

Speaking to TNIE, VMC Commissioner HM Dhyanchandra stated, “The revival of Anna Canteens is a significant step towards providing affordable meals to the public. We are working diligently to ensure these canteens are ready for the inauguration and can serve the community effectively.”

He added that the 11 Anna Canteens within VMC limits are ready to start.

The renovations, including food counters, supply counters, and washrooms for males and females, are 100 per cent complete. The outer and inner designs have also been finished.

Dhyanchandra mentioned that he has inspected the sites twice and will visit once more on Thursday to check for any additional work needed.