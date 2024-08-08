Former CM Jagan Mohan Reddy slams TDP for contesting MLC bypoll

VIJAYAWADA: Ahead of the MLC byelection for the Visakhapatnam Local Authorities Constituency in the State Legislative Council, YSRC chief and former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met the representatives of local bodies from the Araku and Paderu Assembly constituencies at his camp office in Tadepalli on Wednesday.

Addressing the local body representatives, Jagan appealed for their continued support and cooperation, emphasising that this election should serve as a lesson for Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. Stating that YSRC has undeniable strength in local bodies for the Visakhapatnam MLC byelection slated for August 30, Jagan pointed the lack of sufficient numerical strength for TDP.

He remarked that if TDP and its allies adhered to moral values, they would not contest these elections. He emphasised the importance of values and integrity in politics, stating that although it is a challenging path, it is one that endures.

Jagan called for collective support to ensure the victory of Botcha Satyanarayana, the YSRC MLC candidate, highlighting the unanimous backing from candidates who contested and won. He condemned the alleged TDP attempts to buy local body representatives and stressed that such practices should not be entertained. He reiterated his enduring commitment to the tribal areas of Visakhapatnam and expressed gratitude for their unwavering support since the party’s inception. He recalled the 2014 elections when he resisted pressure to make unrealistic promises, unlike Naidu, whose false promises led to public disillusionment and YSRC’s victory in 2019.