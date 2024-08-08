Former CM Jagan Mohan Reddy's damaged vehicle will be replaced: Govt

VIJAYAWADA: Responding to the plea of YSRC chief and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy against reduction in his security cover, the State government on Wednesday submitted to the AP High Court that the bulletproof vehicle allotted to him was damaged, and an alternative vehicle would be provided to him till it was repaired.
Stating that there is a need to provide a bulletproof vehicle to the former CM, the court directed the government and the Union Home Ministry to file a detailed counter in two weeks, and asked the petitioner to file a reply to the counter in the subsequent week. The case hearing was adjourned to August 28.
In the writ petition filed in the High Court on August 5, Jagan alleged that the government wanted to eliminate him and hence it reduced the security cover to him without considering the threat perception to his life.
Z Plus category security for Jagan continues: AG
It was a unilateral decision taken by the government without issuing any prior notice to him, the YSRC chief said, and urged the High Court to restore the security he had earlier (till June 3, 2024).
When the petition came up for hearing before Justice BVLN Chakravarthi, Advocate General (AG) Dammalapati Srinivas informed the court that the Z Plus category security of Jagan was not withdrawn. Petitioner’s counsel Subrahmanyam Sriram contended that though the Z Plus category security is continuing, the security detail was reduced and asserted that it was done as part of ‘regime revenge’. Now, only two PSOs are there as against 10 earlier, he pointed out. The judge questioned why the government should not take a policy decision concerning the security cover of a former CM. He opined that such a security cover should be on the lines of the one that is being provided to the former Prime Ministers.
The AG mentioned that Jagan had questioned about the number of security personnel provided to him rather than the security category. The judge said the petitioner was questioning not just the quantity of security but also the quality. He questioned about the security cover for the previous former CM. The AG said SPG security was provided to the previous former CM, given the extremist threat perception to him. When questioned about security cover of other former CMs, he said they are being provided Y category security. The security cover is based on the threat perception, he added. The AG urged the court to conduct a hearing after the filing of a detailed counter in the case.
Objecting to it, the petitioner’s counsel sought court directions to restore the security cover that existed till June 3, 2024, to the former CM. The AG countered it by stating that such security was provided when Jagan was the Chief Minister.
When the court questioned about the bulletproof vehicle, the petitioner’s counsel said the car given to Jagan was a damaged one. Its window panes were broken, and doors were not opening properly, which would put Jagan’s life at risk, and even the jammer facility was withdrawn. The court asked how could the former CM be denied a bulletproof vehicle. On the issue, the court was adjourned briefly, so the AG could get the information.
When the court resumed, the AG admitted that the bulletproof vehicle was damaged and it would be replaced with another vehicle till repairs were carried out. Questioned about jammer, the AG said only when there is a threat from Radio Controlled Improvised Explosive Device (RCIED), a jammer facility is provided. Jagan’s counsel said no evidence was submitted that the former CM is not facing any threat to his life now.
When Jagan’s counsel stated that no one knows what is in store, just like what happened in Bangladesh, the judge said he has full confidence in the Indian democracy, and incidents like Bangladesh will never happen here.