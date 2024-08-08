Former CM Jagan Mohan Reddy's damaged vehicle will be replaced: Govt

Z Plus category security for Jagan continues: AG

It was a unilateral decision taken by the government without issuing any prior notice to him, the YSRC chief said, and urged the High Court to restore the security he had earlier (till June 3, 2024).

When the petition came up for hearing before Justice BVLN Chakravarthi, Advocate General (AG) Dammalapati Srinivas informed the court that the Z Plus category security of Jagan was not withdrawn. Petitioner’s counsel Subrahmanyam Sriram contended that though the Z Plus category security is continuing, the security detail was reduced and asserted that it was done as part of ‘regime revenge’. Now, only two PSOs are there as against 10 earlier, he pointed out. The judge questioned why the government should not take a policy decision concerning the security cover of a former CM. He opined that such a security cover should be on the lines of the one that is being provided to the former Prime Ministers.

The AG mentioned that Jagan had questioned about the number of security personnel provided to him rather than the security category. The judge said the petitioner was questioning not just the quantity of security but also the quality. He questioned about the security cover for the previous former CM. The AG said SPG security was provided to the previous former CM, given the extremist threat perception to him. When questioned about security cover of other former CMs, he said they are being provided Y category security. The security cover is based on the threat perception, he added. The AG urged the court to conduct a hearing after the filing of a detailed counter in the case.