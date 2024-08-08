Former CM Jagan Mohan Reddy’s demand not to contest bypoll ridiculed

VIJAYAWADA: Agriculture Minister K Atchannaidu took exception to YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s demand that the TDP not field a candidate for the MLC byelection for the Visakhapatnam Local Authorities Constituency and questioned who gave Jagan the right to make such a demand.

In a press release issued on Wednesday, Atchannaidu stated that although the people of the State defeated Jagan’s party to the extent that it failed to secure Opposition status, there was no change in Jagan’s attitude.

“The Pulivendula MLA (Jagan) is under the illusion that he is still the Chief Minister. He should come to reality to experience the governance of the People’s government,” Atchannaidu asserted.

Minister Atchannaidu questioned how Jagan had the audacity to accuse others of looting the State, especially when the CBI had filed charge sheets against him.