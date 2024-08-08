Prakasam Barrage gates lifted after heavy inflows in Andhra Pradesh

GUNTUR: With the Prakasam Barrage receiving heavy inflows from the Pulichintala project, officials have opened all 70 gates. Specifically, 50 gates were lifted 5 feet and 20 gates were lifted 2 feet, releasing 1.37 lakh cusecs of water downstream against the 1.23 lakh cusecs of inflows. This release might increase to around 3 lakh cusecs or more, depending on inflows from Pulichintala.
Authorities have advised people living in low-lying and flood-prone areas to be on alert. People have been asked to move their fishing boats and cattle to safety and avoid crossing any water bodies. An alert has been announced in Thulluru, Mangalagiri, Tadepalli, and Tadikonda mandals in Guntur district.
Nagarjuna Sagar is receiving over 2 lakh cusecs of inflows from the Srisailam reservoir, leading to the release of over 3.7 lakh cusecs of surplus water downstream to Pulichintala reservoir. On Wednesday morning, around 2.28 lakh cusecs of surplus water was released from the Pulichintala project, which is nearing its full reservoir level of 45 thousand million cubic feet (TMC ft) and may increase to 3 lakh cusecs or more.
Pedakurapadu MLA Bhashyam Praveen performed the traditional Jala Harathi. The Superintendent Engineer of the project, S Ramakrishna, assured that all gates of Pulichintala are intact and there is no risk of damage to the crest gates despite the high water pressure. He referenced the August 2021 incident when gate no. 16 collapsed and was washed away during the release of surplus water. Officials initially set up a stop lock gate and later fixed a new crest gate.
Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) Managing Director (MD) R Kurmanath urged people in low-lying areas to avoid water bodies and fishing. For emergency assistance, people can call the toll-free numbers 1070, 112, or 18004250101.
Meanwhile, with all water reservoirs full, farmers in the Krishna Delta and Nagarjuna Sagar ayacut are hopeful of sufficient water for cultivation this year. About 10 lakh acres in the erstwhile Guntur and Prakasam districts are under cultivation via the Nagarjuna Sagar’s right canal ayacut.
CM Naidu makes unscheduled stop at barrage
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu made an unscheduled stop at Prakasam Barrage on Wednesday. While Naidu was on his way to Undavalli village, he suddenly asked the officials to stop his car. He got down from the car and observed the surplus water being released from the barrage. Naidu spent around 10 minutes on the Prakasam Barrage and interacted with few visitors at the site and irrigation officials