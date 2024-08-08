YS Sunitha Reddy seeks justice in Viveka case

VIJAYAWADA: YS Sunitha Reddy, daughter of former Kadapa MP YS Vivekananda Reddy, called on Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha at Secretariat in Velagapudi on Wednesday and sought justice for her father’s murder.

During her meeting with the Home Minister, she highlighted the injustice caused in the five-year old murder case and harassment she had faced during the previous YSRC regime.

Sunitha demanded action against police officials who tried to dilute the case. She mentioned in detail about the incidents of filing cases against the investigation officers of CBI and threatening of witnesses. She further alleged that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been shielding YS Bhaskar Reddy and his son Avinash Reddy, who are accused in the case. Responding to Sunitha’s request, Anitha assured that the TDP-led NDA government is committed to ensure that accused in the case shall be punished. Since the case is being investigated by the CBI, the State government will extend all cooperation with the central agency, she added.