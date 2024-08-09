Andhra minister Nadendla seeks allocation of red gram and funds to stabilise prices

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Civil Supplies Nadendla Manohar met Union Minister Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Pralhad Joshi and discussed issues related to the allocation of red gram (tur dal) to the State, and enhancement of the NFSA coverage to beneficiaries against the existing coverage.

Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar requested the Union Minister Pralhad Joshi to allocate Rs 532 crore from the Price Stabilisation Fund to stabilize prices in the State. Speaking to mediapersons after the meeting with Union Minister, Manohar said that they have sought one lakh tonnes of a red gram to the State as they were giving it for Rs 150 per kilo through Rythu Bazaars.

It may be recalled that due to increasing prices of red gram, the State government decided to sell it through the local Rythu Bazaars at less price.

He further informed that they also sought the release of pending funds of Rs 1187 crores to the State at the earliest and approval for the construction of 11 Silo godowns in the State. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has responded positively to all the requests and assured of early action.