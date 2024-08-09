Andhra Pradesh: Jeevandan initiative to honour organ donors

VISAKHAPATNAM: In a significant move, the Government of Andhra Pradesh has announced new guidelines to recognise and honour deceased organ donors and their families. To this effect, the State government is rolling out a new initiative called ‘Jeevandan’, which pays tribute to those who give a second chance at life to patients suffering from organ failure.

According to GO No. 95, issued by the Health, Medical, and Family Welfare Department on Thursday, organ donation is considered a matter of supreme nobility. As per these new guidelines, the retrieval of organs from a brain-dead person must be promptly communicated to the district Collector through the dean or medical superintendent of the hospital concerned.

The State government will honour deceased donors through the district administration, with the Collector overseeing funeral honours and deputing a senior official on his behalf.

The felicitation process includes placing a wreath or garland on the donor’s mortal remains, providing a shawl, certificate, and flowers to the donor’s family, and reimbursing the cost of these items up to Rs 1,000.

An additional Rs 10,000 will be provided to cover funeral expenses. The family will also receive an immediate issue of the death certificate and a memento.

Special Chief Secretary MT Krishna Babu highlighted the significance of these measures and emphasised that honouring donors and their families is crucial in promoting organ donation and to ensure that the generous acts are remembered and respected.

Savitribai Phule Educational and Charitable Trust and Founder President of the All India Organ Donor Association, G Sita Mahalakshmi expressed happiness over the announcement and stated that this recognition acknowledges the selfless sacrifice of the donors. “This public acknowledgement aims to raise awareness about the significance of organ donation, celebrate the donor’s life and contributions, and honour the benevolent decision of the donor’s family,” she added.