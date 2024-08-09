Andhra Pradesh: Revenue minister slams former CM Jagan for preaching integrity & values now

VIJAYAWADA: Taking a dig at YSRC president and former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for preaching values and credibility, Revenue Minister Anagani Satya Prasad alleged that by implementing only 13 per cent of his manifesto, Jagan lost the moral ground to criticise Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Satya Prasad claimed that YSRC leaders are deserting Jagan followed by the people of the State.

Pointing out the sweep of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation Standing Committee elections by NDA, the Minister said that large number of leaders from YSRC were resigned from the party. Defeat is imminent for the YSRC in the Visakhapatnam MLC byelection, the Minister predicted.

Despite losing a series of elections, Jagan did not learn any lesson and was still daydreaming about sitting on the Chief Minister seat again within a few days after the general election debacle, the Minister said and raised concerns over the mental condition of the former chief minister.

Satya Prasad said that Jagan made wild allegations about the failure of government machinery within two months of forming a coalition government.

“People of the State are yet to recover from the injuries caused by the YSRC regime. They are still angry at Jagan even after crushing his party to 11 seats,” the Revenue Minister said. Stating that Jagan was yet to come to terms with such hard facts, Satya Prasad said that he was trying to sling mud on the Chandrababu Naidu’s government within just two months. “If Jagan did everything as he claimed, why did the people of the State defeat his party in a humiliating manner?” he questioned.