Karnataka agrees to give eight Kumki elephants to Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: The government of Karnataka has agreed to provide eight Kumki (trained) elephants to Andhra Pradesh following successful negotiations between Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, Environment, Forests, and Science and Technology Pawan Kalyan and Karnataka Forest Minister Eswar B Khandre in Bengaluru on Thursday.

To prevent wild elephants from entering human habitations in the Chittoor and Parvathipuram Manyam districts, the Andhra Pradesh government sought Kumki elephants from Karnataka. The ministers also discussed handling elephants that cross the Andhra Pradesh-Karnataka border.

Among the seven topics discussed was the issue of red sanders. Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan was informed that Karnataka had seized Rs 140 crore worth of red sanders, smuggled from Andhra Pradesh. Speaking to newsmen, Pawan Kalyan acknowledged the legal framework between States regarding seized property and said both governments would discuss the issue. “Our State coffers are empty,” he quipped.

Deputy Minister Pawan Kalyan added that the two States also discussed cooperation to curb red-sander smuggling and other illegal activities related to forest produce. “We discussed utilising modern technology, including satellites, to address the menace of poachers and to conserve wildlife. Eco-tourism and jungle safaris were among other issues discussed,” Pawan explained.

The actor-politician noted that Karnataka’s request for suitable land to build facilities for its pilgrims who frequent the Tirupati and Srisailam temples and assured to forward the request to Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and the Cabinet. Earlier, Pawan Kalyan also met with Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Dy CM’s interesting observation on film heroes

During the joint press conference, Pawan Kalyan made an interesting observation: “Forty years ago, film heroes depicted the role of protectors of the forests, and today, the hero depicts the role of a smuggler who fells trees in the forest to amass wealth.” Notably, Pawan Kalyan’s nephew, Allu Arjun, portrayed a red-sander smuggler in the movie Pushpa - The Rise and its upcoming sequel Pushpa - The Rule. During the elections, Allu Arjun supported a YSRC candidate, reportedly leading to friction between the uncle and nephew. However, party leaders clarified that Pawan Kalyan’s comment was not aimed at any individual and was merely a general observation.