Prakasam Barrage continues to get heavy inflows

GUNTUR: The flood alert continued at the Prakasam Barrage as 3.10 lakh cusecs of Krishna River water was released downstream on Thursday. Water resources authorities have lifted 60 gates by 7 feet and 10 gates by 8 feet to manage the water flow. While 13,768 cusecs of water is being released into various canals for cultivation, the surplus water of 2.96 lakh cusecs is being discharged into the sea.

Officials have called for precautionary measures to prevent any harm along the river’s course. Revenue authorities in the NTR, Krishna, Guntur, and Bapatla districts, through which the river flows into the sea, have put their staff on alert and instructed them to be ready to respond to any emergencies. The river stretches over a distance of 130 km through these four districts.

Due to the heavy floods, several water bodies are brimming with water. The water flow in Tannimella, Kondaveeti, and Mudduru Lakes is particularly heavy, and Nakkalavagu in Ootukuru near the Amaravathi-Krosuru road has overflowed, causing disruptions for commuters. Police urged the public not to venture into lakes and other water bodies for swimming or fishing. With more than 3 lakh cusecs discharged from the Pulichintala, Gurazala RDO Ramanakanth Reddy visited the flood-hit areas and alerted the people.

REVENUE OFFICIALS ON HIGH ALERT

