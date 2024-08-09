TDP Politburo decides to launch Janmabhoomi 2

VIJAYAWADA: The TDP Politburo meeting chaired by party supremo and Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday, took several key decisions, including filling up of nominated posts, launching of Janmabhoomi 2, conduct of party membership drive, and enhancement of accidental insurance cover to party activists to `5 lakh from the existing `2 lakh.
The first Politburo meet after the formation of the TDP-led NDA government in the State, lasted for nearly three hours.
Informing the leaders that nominated posts will be filled in a phased manner, Naidu made it clear that they will only be given to those who rendered quality services to the party. “The sacrifices of TDP activists in the difficult times cannot be forgotten,” he said.
Recalling that the selection of candidates for the general elections was made after a thorough exercise, and got the acceptance of all the sections of people, Naidu said similar exercise will be taken up in case of nominated posts also.
Speaking to mediapersons, TDP State president Palla Srinivasa Rao and former minister Kalava Srinivasulu said a comprehensive plan is being formulated with the support of NITI Aayog for the all round development of Andhra Pradesh.
Take white papers exposing YSRC failures to people: Naidu to TDP cadre
Stating that Vision 2020 yielded good results in the past, the TDP leaders said Vision 2047 will also be prepared to achieve better results.
Mentioning that there was a tremendous response from philanthropists, NRIs and affluent people to the Janmabhoomi programme held in the past, and the development works executed under it are still visible, the TDP Politburo decided to launch Janmabhoomi 2 to take up development programmes in association with the affluent people in villages and towns.
Construction of Amaravati capital city, Polavaram Irrigation Project, interlinking of rivers, support from the Centre for the eight backward districts and inauguration of Anna Canteens on August 15 also came up for discussion.
The TDP Politburo congratulated Naidu for playing a key role in the victory of the tripartite alliance in the elections. It thanked the Centre for giving assurances in the Union Budget towards fulfilment of the provisions of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act. Besides suggesting the TDP leaders to take white papers released by the coalition government to the people to expose the failures of the YSRC regime on all fronts, Naidu observed that the YSRC is synonymous with ‘criminals’.
The TDP Politburo expressed concern over the decline of population in Southern States, which resulted in bringing down the number of MPs in Parliament after the delimitation, and also losing the States’ share in Central funds. The eradication of poverty in the State with the P4 model was discussed at length. It also discussed steps to be taken to revitalise the party in Telangana.