TDP Politburo decides to launch Janmabhoomi 2

VIJAYAWADA: The TDP Politburo meeting chaired by party supremo and Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday, took several key decisions, including filling up of nominated posts, launching of Janmabhoomi 2, conduct of party membership drive, and enhancement of accidental insurance cover to party activists to `5 lakh from the existing `2 lakh.

The first Politburo meet after the formation of the TDP-led NDA government in the State, lasted for nearly three hours.

Informing the leaders that nominated posts will be filled in a phased manner, Naidu made it clear that they will only be given to those who rendered quality services to the party. “The sacrifices of TDP activists in the difficult times cannot be forgotten,” he said.

Recalling that the selection of candidates for the general elections was made after a thorough exercise, and got the acceptance of all the sections of people, Naidu said similar exercise will be taken up in case of nominated posts also.

Speaking to mediapersons, TDP State president Palla Srinivasa Rao and former minister Kalava Srinivasulu said a comprehensive plan is being formulated with the support of NITI Aayog for the all round development of Andhra Pradesh.