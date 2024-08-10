Andhra former Deputy CM Alla Nani resigns from YSRC

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Former deputy chief minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas, popularly known as Alla Nani, has resigned from the YSRC primary membership stating that he is quitting active politics.

On Friday, the former MLA from Eluru, sent his resignation letter to YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. The former MLA informed Jagan that he decided to quit active politics due to personal reasons.

A three-time former MLA, he worked as the YSRC Eluru district president and in-charge of Eluru Assembly constituency. Nani was elected to the State Assembly in 2004, 2009 and 2019. After suffering defeat in the 2014 elections, he was elected to the Legislative Council. Being a staunch follower of the YSR family, Nani’s resignation comes as a rude shock to YSRC cadre in Eluru district.

It may be recalled that former Pithapuram MLA Pendem Dorababu also submitted his resignation to the YSRC a few days ago. The Kapu leaders resigning from politics is seen as a move to escape from being targeted by the ruling TDP-BJP-JSP combine. Nani, one of the movers and shakers of the YSRC in Godavari belt, held Health portfolio in Jagan’s Cabinet.

After the YSRC suffered a drubbing in the Assembly elections, Nani had maintained a distance from the YSRC and party activities.