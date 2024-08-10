Andhra Minister TG Bharath envisions Orvakal industrial hub as model zone

KURNOOL: Minister for Industries, Commerce and Food Processing TG Bharath said they were working towards setting up industries in the Orvakal Industrial Hub and transforming it into a model zone. He along with Panyam MLA Gowru Charita Reddy inspected the Orvakal Industrial Zone on Friday. He enquired about the provision of essential infrastructure and other facilities.

Later, the Minister visited Jayaraj Ispat Steel Factory and held a review meeting with the factory management and Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) officials.

Bharath asserted that many industries, which had shifted to other States, were showing keen interest to reinvest in the State, citing a company which is operating a plant worthRs 3,000 crore in Chennai.

Nothing but destruction occurred in the last five years, he alleged and said their government is moving forward with development mantra. The Union government is providing Rs 1,800 crore for the development of infrastructure in the Orvakal Industrial Zone. While Sri City is in the green zone, Orvakal falls in the red zone, allowing for the establishment of all kinds of industries here, he highlighted. He expressed confidence that their government would continue for another two decades and assured industrialists not to worry.