Consider implementing grading system for intermediate students: Nara Lokesh

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Human Resource Development (HRD), IT, and Electronics, Nara Lokesh, emphasised the importance of building public confidence in government schools by ensuring quality education. He stressed that government schools should be developed to match the standards of private institutions. Lokesh also suggested that officials to consider implementing a grading system instead of traditional marks for intermediate students.

During a review of the Supporting Andhra’s Learning Transformation (SALT) programme on Friday, implemented in collaboration with the World Bank, the Minister questioned officials about the reasons for the programme’s ineffective execution under the previous YSRC government. He accused the former regime of falsely reporting billions of rupees spent on the ‘Nadu-Nedu’ and SALT programmes. He pointed out that despite these claims, government school enrolment declined by 2 lakh students last year.

Lokesh urged officials to conduct a thorough study of the issues and make sincere efforts to improve the quality of education and achieve better outcomes. He directed them to formulate plans to elevate government schools to the level of private schools within the next five years.

He also instructed officials to ensure internet facilities are available in all government schools. Lokesh advised Pratham agency representatives to revise the design for better assessment in primary schools, and told the Educational Initiatives agency to focus on efficient digital assessments and online integration. Additionally, he asked the Leadership of Equity agency to enhance teaching tools and methods to be more observation-based and objective-oriented.

Lokesh said public representatives, including the CM and MLAs, will participate in Model Parent-Teacher Meetings to interact with parents.

‘Ensure internet facility available in govt schools’

