Former Andhra CM’s name on Smriti Vanam plaque removed, TDP blamed

VIJAYAWADA: Tension prevailed at Dr BR Ambedkar Smriti Vanam when the Opposition YSRC leaders and cadre tried to stage a protest against the unidentified miscreants’ act of removing the name plaque of former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday in Vijayawada.

On learning about the incident, YSRC leaders Malladi Vishnu, City Mayor Rayana Bhagya Lakshmi, Devineni Avinash and others inspected the Smriti Vanam and alleged that goons backed by ruling TDP intentionally removed the name plaque of the former CM. Further, they alleged that TDP leaders are trying to demolish the 125 feet tall statue built during the YSRC regime.

“The demolition or removal of Jagan’s name plaque can be seen as disrespecting Dr BR Ambedkar. This can lead to removing the statue in order to erase Jagan’s mark of governance from history. YSRC government gave top priority in protecting the rights of Dalits and other vulnerable sections of the society and built 125 feet tall BR Ambedkar’s statue in heart of the city,” Vishnu said.

YSRC leaders Devineni Avinash, Mayor Rayana Bhagya Lakshmi and others lodged a complaint with the police and demanded stringent action against those responsible for the damage. On the other hand, Dalit organisation leaders staged a protest at Ambedkar Smriti Vanam demanding the State government to identify the culprits and take stringent action against them. Meanwhile, TDP distanced itself from the incident and declared that it has nothing to do with the party or the State government.

In a press release, Social Welfare Minister Dola Sree Veera Balanjaneya Swamy sought to know why these people failed to protest when Jagan removed the name of Ambedkar to the Videshi Vidya scheme and replaced it with his name. He said although there was not even a small scratch to the Statue, YSRC resorted to false propaganda of defaming the government.