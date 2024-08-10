Free bus facility for women soon: Andhra Transport Minister

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that the TDP led-NDA government is committed to fulfilling the ‘Super Six’ promises, Minister for Transport and Youth Affairs Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy informed that the much-awaited ‘free bus facility for women’ scheme will be started very soon after convening a meeting with Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu.

Addressing the media persons at APSRTC headquarters on Friday, Ramprasad Reddy criticised former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy administration and thoughtless action improper merging of Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) into State government, leading to alleged mismanagement of operation and administrative aspects. He said the government is committed to bring the State-run APSRTC into profits by improving the passenger facilities and income generating avenues by utilising its assets.

“We are trying to make the State accident-free and providing quality services to our passengers. During the previous YSRC regime, there was no development in the APSRTC. There were no measures taken to improve the fleet by purchasing new buses,” he explained.

While stating that long pending issues and demands of the employees will be discussed with the Chief Minister at the earliest, Ramprasad Reddy outlined plans to promote brand ‘Amaravati’ through APSRTC, establishing infotainment zones in major bus stations and to procure 600 battery operated buses.

‘Efforts on to make State accident-free’

