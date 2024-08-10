NDA candidate for Visakhapatnam MLC byelection delayed as committee reviews votes

VIJAYAWADA: Suspense continues over the finalisation of the NDA candidate for the MLC byelection to the Visakhapatnam Local Authorities’ Constituency.

The meeting, which was convened by Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday with State NDA leaders, decided to constitute a six-member committee to study the votes in the field-level. Among the six members, the four from the TDP include party State president Palla Srinivasa Rao, Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha, Ganta Srinivasa Rao and Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy. Panchakarla Ramesh from the JSP and P Vishnu Kumar Raju from the BJP are the other two members.

Sources said that Naidu directed the committee to present a report, furnishing details about the number of votes in urban and rural areas. During the meeting, the leaders informed Naidu that several representatives of local bodies have already extended support to the NDA. They informed him about YSRC reportedly shifting some MPTCs and ZPTCs to camps. The TDP supremo discussed the strengths of parties in the local bodies of undivided Visakhapatnam district with the NDA leaders. While endorsing the responsibility to Naidu to finalise the candidate, the leaders assured to ensure the victory of the NDA candidate.

While stating that he would take a decision on the candidate, Chandrababu Naidu suggested the committee report about the ground realities from time to time.