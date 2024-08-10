Special funds announced for tribal villages' road development, education in Andhra

GUNTUR: Palnadu District Collector Arun Babu announced that necessary actions would be taken to lay roads to tribal villages using special funds.

Additionally, a special grievance day will be held to address the issues of the tribal people in the district.

He made these announcements during an event organised on World Tribal Day in Narasaraopet on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector explained the significance of World Tribal Day, highlighting that over 1.44 lakh tribal people reside in Palnadu district.

He noted that the district has 11 tribal residential schools, educating 2,377 students, along with 1,107 students in three ashram schools and 239 students in three tribal colleges. A special action plan will be prepared to improve basic amenities at tribal schools.

During the event, Arun Babu distributed AOFR site documents to 134 beneficiaries.

He instructed officials to ensure that every tribal child is enrolled in school and encouraged parents to send their children to school. The Collector emphasised that every eligible person should receive the benefits of various welfare schemes aimed at the upliftment of tribal people.

