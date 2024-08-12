Ancient inscription reveals Simhachalam temple’s links with Eastern Ganga dynasty

VISAKHAPATNAM: A recent breakthrough in deciphering ancient inscription at the Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha temple in Simhachalam has shed new light on the temple’s historical connection with the Eastern Ganga dynasty.

Bishnu Mohan Adhikari, a 28-year-old epigraphist from Paralakhemundi in Odisha, decoded the inscription on a pillar in the temple’s ‘Asthana Mandapam’, which had remained undeciphered until now. The inscription in two rows and three columns read “Aatreya Gotravathi Sri Sri Sri Nilamani Pattamahadei Sada Seva Raghunathapur.”

Written in Odia, it reveals a donation made by Queen Gajapati Nilamani Pattamahadei of the Eastern Ganga dynasty for the Sada Seva or daily offerings to the presiding deity Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy.

The inscription also mentions the queen’s gotram, referring to her as ‘Aatreya Gotravati’ and her royal estate, Raghunathapur, which was part of Ganjam district during the Madras Presidency.

Bishnu, who began deciphering inscriptions in his adolescence, has developed skills in reading and interpreting these ancient texts.

His linguistic expertise spans across several languages, including Sanskrit, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, Bengali, English, and his native Odia. “Before deciphering the ancient inscription, we obtained permission from the temple administration. I was assisted by K Saikumar, a member of the temple administration, who helped facilitate the process,” he added.