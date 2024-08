VIJAYAWADA: A visually challenged young girl named Chala Nirmala of Ramasagaram village in Anantapur district has an extraordinary ambition to become a judge, and she shared it with none other than Andhra Pradesh High Court Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur at a conference on the Juvenile Justice Act held in Guntur on Saturday.

Impressed by her determination, the Chief Justice encouraged Nirmala saying “You will certainly achieve it.”

The 11th grader has a sharp memory, advanced computer skills and strong English proficiency. These qualities have fuelled her confidence to crack CLAT (Common Law Admission Test). Now, she is taking online CLAT coaching from Vedantu. “I am studying hard, mastering every concept and sharpening my skills, because I believe that with determination and hard work, I can overcome any obstacle,” she asserted, while speaking to TNIE.

“Becoming a judge is not just a dream, it’s my goal, and I want to prove that physical disability is not a hindrance to scale career heights,” Nirmala averred.

Nirmala’s family her pillar of strength

Nirmala’s family which is aware of her goal, has been her pillar of strength. Nirmala’s sister Poojitha is also visually challenged. Their parents Peddanna and Neelaveni are nurturing their visually challenged daughters in a way to face challenges in life boldly. Poojitha is studying Inter at the Inclusive Science and Technology K12 School in Anantapur. Both the sisters have been students of RDT Inclusive High School since their primary education.

“Nirmala’s vision for a judicial career is clear as she is determined to become a judge with dedication and hard work despite her visual impairment,” said Ram Kamal, Advisor, Samagra Shiksha, commending her ambition to render justice to the aggrieved. Budala Surya Prakasa Rao, a noted lawyer of Vijayawada, is of the view that she can certainly realise her dream of becoming a judge with hard work as all the legal content is just a click away now.

“I may not see things with my naked eyes, but I see justice clearly with my heart and mind. As a judge, I will rely on truth, fairness, and my deep understanding of the law to guide every decision I make, proving that the inner vision is more than just sight,” Nirmala asserted.