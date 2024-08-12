Bhogapuram airport works will be completed by June 2026: Union Minister

VIZIANAGARAM: “The construction works of Bhogapuram Greenfield Airport are going at a brisk pace and will be completed by June 2026,” said Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu.

He, along with Women and Child Welfare, Tribal Welfare Minister Gummadi Sandhya Rani, MSME Minister Kondapalli Srinivas, Vizianagaram MP Kalisetti Appalanaidu, Nellimarla MLA Lokam Naga Madhavi and district Collector BR Ambedkar, visited the airport construction site on Sunday.

During the visit, Union Minister Rammohan Naidu revealed that although the contracting agency, GMR Visakhapatnam International Airport Limited (GVIAL), had given a timeframe until December 2026 to complete the works, they would be completed at least six months before the appointed time.

The Union Minister inspected the progress of works at terminal building, runway, ATC tower and other buildings. Later, he held a review meeting with GVIAL and L&T representatives. GMR group managing director I Prabhakar Rao, CEO Manmohan Roy and project head Rama Raju informed the Union Civil Aviation Minister about the ongoing works.

Addressing the mediapersons, Union Minister Rammohan Naidu said, “India has been witnessing nearly 16% growth rate in the aviation sector every year, increasing the demand for the new airports day-by-day. The UDAN scheme, which was launched with an objective of making air travel affordable and widespread, has become a game-changer for the Indian aviation industry. We will complete the Navi Mumbai Airport, and Jeevan Airport at Noida by April 2025. We have proposals to build airports at Srikakulam, Nagarjuna Sagar, and Kuppam in Andhra Pradesh.”