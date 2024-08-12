Guntur witnesses sharp rise in dengue cases

GUNTUR: Urban areas in Guntur district are witnessing a significant rise in dengue cases since last year due to water stagnation in colonies and a lack of proper sanitation. With the active monsoon prevailing over the State, both urban and rural residents are being urged to exercise caution and take necessary measures to prevent mosquito spread.
As per official data, 152 dengue cases have been reported in the district as of July 25, with 82 cases recorded in the city alone and 37 in the Tenali division.
Over the last four years, 234 dengue cases have been reported in Guntur, while the district recorded 447 cases in 2021, 168 in 2022, and 375 in 2023. The rise in viral diseases is attributed to unchecked water stagnation in vacant lands and improper sanitation.
District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Dr K Vijaya Lakshmi stated that around 5.40 lakh gambusia fish have been released into stagnant water bodies and drains across the district to combat mosquito breeding. “Our staff regularly conducts awareness drives, but people must also take more precautions,” she emphasised. She also urged residents not to self-treat when they fall ill with symptoms of dengue or any other seasonal diseases and to immediately consult a doctor for proper medical treatment.
Untidy vacant lands with stagnant water and overgrown plants are causing severe inconvenience to residents. According to official reports, over 12,000 vacant lands are present in the city, with many left unattended for years. The Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) has instructed landowners to clean and maintain their properties and has issued orders to levy additional taxes on non-compliant owners, but the results have not been as expected.
Speaking to TNIE, K Devayani, a resident of Ramireddy Nagar, said that the vacant land beside their apartment is filled with stagnant water and weeds, breeding mosquitoes. “When the civic body issued clear instructions and set up a notice board on the vacant land, the owner did conduct a cleaning drive, removed overgrown plants, and levelled the land with sand to prevent water stagnation. But after a few months, the weeds overgrew again, and the situation is the same now. We request the officials to take this issue seriously and provide a permanent solution,” he added.
Following this, GMC officials have been directed to expedite water bailout works across the city and immediately take up silt removal efforts to prevent the spread of seasonal diseases. Sanitation workers have been deployed to conduct regular cleaning and unclogging operations across the city to minimise the risk of water stagnation and subsequent disease outbreaks.