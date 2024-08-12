Guntur witnesses sharp rise in dengue cases

GUNTUR: Urban areas in Guntur district are witnessing a significant rise in dengue cases since last year due to water stagnation in colonies and a lack of proper sanitation. With the active monsoon prevailing over the State, both urban and rural residents are being urged to exercise caution and take necessary measures to prevent mosquito spread.

As per official data, 152 dengue cases have been reported in the district as of July 25, with 82 cases recorded in the city alone and 37 in the Tenali division.

Over the last four years, 234 dengue cases have been reported in Guntur, while the district recorded 447 cases in 2021, 168 in 2022, and 375 in 2023. The rise in viral diseases is attributed to unchecked water stagnation in vacant lands and improper sanitation.

District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Dr K Vijaya Lakshmi stated that around 5.40 lakh gambusia fish have been released into stagnant water bodies and drains across the district to combat mosquito breeding. “Our staff regularly conducts awareness drives, but people must also take more precautions,” she emphasised. She also urged residents not to self-treat when they fall ill with symptoms of dengue or any other seasonal diseases and to immediately consult a doctor for proper medical treatment.