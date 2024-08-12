Krishna water revives major irrigation projects in YSR district

KADAPA: The Krishna river is reviving two major irrigation projects in Kadapa district, with water from upstream reservoirs now flowing into the Telugu Ganga and Gandikota canals. This development comes as a much-needed relief to the local farmers following a difficult year marked by drought.

According to officials, 2,500 cusecs of water are currently being channelled into the Telugu Ganga project, while 11,500 cusecs are flowing from the Owk reservoir to the Gandikota project.

On Saturday, Kadapa district Collector Siva Sankar Lotheti and Mydukur MLA Putta Sudhakar Yadav officially released water from Subsidiary Reservoir-1 (SR-1) to SR-2 within the Telugu Ganga project. The water had travelled from Velugodu in Kurnool district to SR-1, and is expected to significantly improve irrigation across the catchment area. Meanwhile, at the Owk reservoir, Jammalamadugu MLA Adinarayana Reddy, YSR district Joint Collector Aditi Singh, former MLC B.tech Ravi, and local leader Bhupesh Reddy oversaw the release of 11,500 cusecs of water towards the Gandikota project. This water is expected to reach the Gandikota reservoir by Sunday evening or night.

Recent heavy rains in upstream areas of Maharashtra and Karnataka have resulted in increased inflows into the Srisailam project, which subsequently supplies water to the Owk and Velugodu reservoirs.

Officials are optimistic about filling the Brahma Sagar reservoir, a critical part of the Telugu Ganga project, to its full capacity of 17 TMC (thousand million cubic feet) within the next 60 days. This would potentially benefit 96,000 acres of land under the Telugu Ganga project in the district.

The Gandikota reservoir, part of the Galeru-Nagari project, currently holds only 1.44 TMC, despite its capacity exceeding 27 TMC. Officials expect it to crucially fill up over the next five weeks.