Pay crop insurance premium: Jagan to NDA govt

VIJAYAWADA: Emphasising that farmers’ welfare is crucial for the State’s welfare, YSRC president and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has demanded that the State government release the promised funds for investment support, including the Rythu Bharosa amounts and crop insurance premiums, to ensure timely payouts for the 2023-24 season.
Taking to the social media platform X, Jagan said, “It has been revealed that the free crop insurance premium for the 2023-24 Kharif season has not yet been paid, putting farmers who rely on this crucial support at significant risk. The delay in premium payments has raised concerns that the free crop insurance payouts, which provide vital financial assistance during crop loss, may not be disbursed promptly.”
Pointing out that when YSRC was in power, the premium for the Kharif season’s free crop insurance was consistently paid in April-May each year. This proactive approach ensured that farmers who suffered losses received compensation by June, allowing them to recover and prepare for the next season without financial burden.
“The YSRC government bore the full cost of the premium, relieving farmers of any financial strain during the crucial sowing period,” Jagan said. He added that once the State government paid the premium, the Union government promptly released its share. He noted that insurance companies typically dispersed compensation to farmers who incurred crop losses within thirty days. This efficient process enabled the previous administration to support 54.55 lakh farmers, disbursing an unprecedented Rs 7,802 crore.
The former Chief Minister mentioned that premium payments for the 2023-24 Kharif season were delayed due to the election code of conduct. “While it was expected that the newly formed government would promptly address this issue after assuming office, no action has been taken so far. The TDP-led NDA government has yet to pay the premium, leading the Union government to withhold its share as well. As of mid-August, with June and July already behind us, there has been no movement from the current administration, raising serious concerns among farmers and agricultural stakeholders,” he explained.
The YSRC chief pointed out that the agricultural landscape is particularly challenging this year. Coastal regions face the threat of heavy rains, while Rayalaseema is at risk of drought—both of which could severely damage crops. In such a critical situation, he said, the State government’s negligence could result in immense harm to farmers who are already struggling with adverse weather conditions. He stressed the need for immediate action to prevent further losses.
Jagan also stated that farmers are left in a State of uncertainty, waiting for the promised Rs 20,000 annual investment support under the Rythu Bharosa scheme as the Kharif season draws to a close. Despite their hopes, no announcement has been made, forcing farmers to seek financial aid from banks and moneylenders, a burden that could have been avoided.
The YSRC presidnet recalled that during the previous administration, even amidst the global economic crisis triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Rythu Bharosa scheme served as a lifeline for farmers.