Pay crop insurance premium: Jagan to NDA govt

VIJAYAWADA: Emphasising that farmers’ welfare is crucial for the State’s welfare, YSRC president and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has demanded that the State government release the promised funds for investment support, including the Rythu Bharosa amounts and crop insurance premiums, to ensure timely payouts for the 2023-24 season.

Taking to the social media platform X, Jagan said, “It has been revealed that the free crop insurance premium for the 2023-24 Kharif season has not yet been paid, putting farmers who rely on this crucial support at significant risk. The delay in premium payments has raised concerns that the free crop insurance payouts, which provide vital financial assistance during crop loss, may not be disbursed promptly.”

Pointing out that when YSRC was in power, the premium for the Kharif season’s free crop insurance was consistently paid in April-May each year. This proactive approach ensured that farmers who suffered losses received compensation by June, allowing them to recover and prepare for the next season without financial burden.

“The YSRC government bore the full cost of the premium, relieving farmers of any financial strain during the crucial sowing period,” Jagan said. He added that once the State government paid the premium, the Union government promptly released its share. He noted that insurance companies typically dispersed compensation to farmers who incurred crop losses within thirty days. This efficient process enabled the previous administration to support 54.55 lakh farmers, disbursing an unprecedented Rs 7,802 crore.