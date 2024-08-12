TDP yet to decide on Visakhapatnam MLC byelection

VIJAYAWADA: With only two days left to file nominations, the ruling TDP-BJP-JSP alliance is still mulling over whether to field a candidate for the Visakhapatnam Local Bodies Constituency MLC byelection.

The ruling NDA is pumped up after sweeping all 10 Standing Committee posts in the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) recently, despite the YSRC’s majority in the civic body. However, in the larger context of the erstwhile Visakhapatnam district, the TDP, which boycotted the local bodies election in 2021, does not have the required numbers to clinch the byelection victory. Meanwhile, the YSRC secured nearly 90% of the seats, both MPTCs and ZPTCs, in those elections.

According to sources, although some YSRC representatives joined the NDA after the formation of the government, their numbers may not be sufficient to win unless more members shift their loyalties in the coming days.

Naidu conducted a meeting on Friday, August 9, with leaders from the erstwhile Visakhapatnam district to decide whether to contest the election. However, the meeting ended with a divided opinion among the leaders. While some recommended that Chandrababu Naidu field a candidate, anticipating that many YSRC leaders, who are voters in the election, might be ready to shift their loyalties to the NDA, others felt it would be better to opt out of the election, considering the difficulty in garnering the required support to win the bypoll, in view of the YSRC already shifting some MPTCs and ZPTCs to camps.