Andhra Pradesh: Minister Kollu Ravindra seeks Centre’s aid in exploration of minerals

VIJAYAWADA: Emphasising that there are abundant natural resources in the State, Minister for Mines, Geology and Excise Kollu Ravindra opined that Andhra Pradesh will stand as a role model for the country in terms of effective utilisation of available mineral resources.

During the sixth meeting of the National Mineral Exploration Trust at Delhi on Monday, Minister Kollu Ravindra informed that valuable minerals, including vanadium, titanium, nickel, phosphorite, phosphate, graphite, lithium, and platinum among others are available in the State.

Highlighting the 972-km long coastline of Andhra Pradesh, Kollu Ravindra sought the cooperation of the Union government for exploration of minerals in coastal areas.

Informing that Andhra Pradesh is keen on offshore mining auction, Excise Minister Kollu Ravindra urged the support of the Union government for the establishment of Seabed Mining Corporation in the State.

Union Minister of Mines and Coal G Kishan Reddy and others officials were present at the meeting.