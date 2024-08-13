Bapatla police arrest six people in boy’s murder case

GUNTUR: Bapatla police arrested six individuals on Monday for the murder of an 18-year-old boy, Syed Ameen Arif.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police (SP) TP Vithaleswar, the incident occurred on August 8 when Arif and K Sathya Manoj were traveling by motorcycle to Adinarayanapuram village.

The accused confronted them in a car, instigated a fight, and then fatally stabbed Arif before fleeing.

Following a complaint from Manoj, police launched an investigation, forming seven special teams under SP Tushar Dudi’s direction.

Acting on a tip-off, the police apprehended the six accused—M Sandeep Prasanna Kumar, G Mahendra, Sk Jilani, Sk Mohammed Riyaz, P Lakshmi Narayana, and D Srinivasa Rao—on Chirala Vodarevu road.