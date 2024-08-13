Develop mobile app to assess healthcare services: CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Lambasting the previous YSRC government for eroding public trust in government hospitals through corrupt practices, Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu instructed officials to reintroduce the successful health policies from his 2014-19 tenure.

During a review meeting held with Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav and senior officials at the Secretariat on Monday, Naidu emphasised the need for immediate corrective measures for the State healthcare system.

The Chief Minister highlighted the deterioration of government hospitals under the previous YSRC administration, which he claimed weakened the public’s confidence in the State’s healthcare services. He instructed officials to develop a comprehensive app that would track patient details, services provided, equipment used, and medications administered in private hospitals, particularly for those using health cards.

Naidu noted that this app would help assess the quality of medical care and identify hospitals capable of delivering superior services.

Focusing on Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD), Naidu directed officials to gather mandal-wise data on patients and conduct an in-depth study, including assessing the quality of drinking water in those areas. He cited the successful identification of the causes behind the CKD crisis in Uddanam during his previous term, urging similar studies in other areas where CKD is prevalent.