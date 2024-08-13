NIRF rankings: KLU, AU, ANU from Andhra Pradesh among 100

VIJAYAWADA: Three universities from Andhra Pradesh have made significant strides in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2024, securing positions among the top 100 institutions in India. The rankings, released by the Ministry of Education on Monday.
Notably, no institution from the State secured a rank in the College Rankings, Research Institutions, Medical Institutions, Dental Institutions, Innovation, Open University, or Skill University categories.
Koneru Lakshmaiah University (KLU) in Vaddeswaram leads the State with an impressive overall rank of 40, achieving a score of 55.47.
Close on its heels, Andhra University (AU) in Visakhapatnam earned the 41st rank with a score of 54.97.
Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU) in Guntur also featured in the top 100, securing the 97th rank with a score of 47.73. Notably, the Indian Institute of Technology Madras in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, topped the nationwide list with a score of 86.42.
In the University Rankings category, KLU (Engineering) was ranked 22nd with a score of 57.98, followed by AU at 25th with 57.67.
ANU achieved the 59th rank with a score of 50.06. Other notable institutions include Vignan’s Foundation for Science, Technology, and Research, which secured the 72nd rank with 48.45, and Sri Venkateswara University (SVU), which ranked 87th with 46.65.
In the Engineering Institutions category, KLU (Engineering) secured the 35th rank, followed by Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Tirupati at 61st, AU College of Engineering at 90th, and Vignan’s Foundation for Science, Technology, and Research at 91st.
In the Management Institutions category, Indian Institute of Management Visakhapatnam ranked 26th, while KLU and Krea University of Sri City secured the 79th and 99th ranks, respectively.
In the Pharmacy Institutions category, AU College of Pharmaceutical Sciences ranked 34th, followed by Gandhi Institute of Technology and Management (GITAM) in Visakhapatnam at 48th, Sri Padmavathi Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam (SPMVV) in Tirupati at 60th, ANU College of Pharmaceutical Sciences at 63rd, SV College of Pharmacy in Chittoor at 79th, and Sri Vishnu College of Pharmacy in Bhimavaram at 92nd.
In the Law Institutions category, Vizag-based Dr BR Ambedkar College of Law secured the 16th rank, GITM ranked 37th, and Damodaram Sanjivayya National Law University ranked 39th.
The School of Planning and Architecture Vijayawada secured the 16th rank in the Architecture and Planning category, while GITAM in Vizag ranked 39th.
In the Agriculture and Allied Sectors category, Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural University and SV Veterinary University secured the 26th and 33rd ranks, respectively.
In the State Public University category, AU, ANU, and SVU secured the 7th, 20th, and 39th ranks, respectively.
AU Prof expresses delight over top rank
Expressing satisfaction with the improved rankings, AU V-C Prof G Sashibhushana Rao highlighted the university’s advancement, outpacing several prominent central institutions