NIRF rankings: KLU, AU, ANU from Andhra Pradesh among 100

VIJAYAWADA: Three universities from Andhra Pradesh have made significant strides in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2024, securing positions among the top 100 institutions in India. The rankings, released by the Ministry of Education on Monday.

Notably, no institution from the State secured a rank in the College Rankings, Research Institutions, Medical Institutions, Dental Institutions, Innovation, Open University, or Skill University categories.

Koneru Lakshmaiah University (KLU) in Vaddeswaram leads the State with an impressive overall rank of 40, achieving a score of 55.47.

Close on its heels, Andhra University (AU) in Visakhapatnam earned the 41st rank with a score of 54.97.

Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU) in Guntur also featured in the top 100, securing the 97th rank with a score of 47.73. Notably, the Indian Institute of Technology Madras in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, topped the nationwide list with a score of 86.42.

In the University Rankings category, KLU (Engineering) was ranked 22nd with a score of 57.98, followed by AU at 25th with 57.67.

ANU achieved the 59th rank with a score of 50.06. Other notable institutions include Vignan’s Foundation for Science, Technology, and Research, which secured the 72nd rank with 48.45, and Sri Venkateswara University (SVU), which ranked 87th with 46.65.

In the Engineering Institutions category, KLU (Engineering) secured the 35th rank, followed by Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Tirupati at 61st, AU College of Engineering at 90th, and Vignan’s Foundation for Science, Technology, and Research at 91st.