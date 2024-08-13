UDAAN orientation programme commences at SRM University in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: SRM University-AP warmly welcomed its newest students with the ‘UDAAN 2024’ orientation programme, held from August 12 to August 23. This 10-day event aims to integrate over 3,000 freshers from more than 20 States into the university’s vibrant academic and campus life.

The programme commenced with a traditional lamp-lighting ceremony, followed by an invocation, symbolising reverence and inspiration. The inaugural session introduced students to the university’s directorates, schools, and academic ecosystem, with deans and directors from all departments present, emphasising the importance of this academic milestone.

Pro-Chancellor Dr P Sathyanarayanan expressed his hopes for the students, stating, “At SRM University-AP, we are committed to shaping future leaders, innovators, and change-makers.”

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Manoj K Arora encouraged students to embrace self-reliance and seize the opportunities available, emphasising the importance of personal growth, new friendships, and the lifelong impact of education.

Indian Ambassador Deepak Vohra, the chief guest, reminded students that unity takes us further in life. The 10-day programme includes sessions introducing students to academic departments, faculty, and various clubs, offering a holistic educational experience at SRM University-AP.