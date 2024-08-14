Andhra HC stays GO 94 on 10 per cent EWS quota in private medical colleges

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday stayed the implementation of GO No 94 issued on August 6, 2024, by the State government allocating 10% of seats to EWS under the convener quota in all private medical colleges except those run by minority institutions.

Hearing the petitions filed by P Charisham of Vizianagaram district, A Sai Venkata Aditya and Y Mrudulatha of Guntur challenging the GO, stating that it was unconstitutional, a division bench comprising Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur and Justice C Ravi, directed the government not to proceed with the implementation of the GO in any form. The court opined that the GO violated the National Medical Commission (NMC) guidelines. It concurred with the argument of the petitioners’ counsel Tagore Yadav that to implement the 10% EWS reservation, the number of seats should be increased in the ratio of different categories with the NMC permission.

He argued that the way GO 94 was issued, 10% of seats in the general category would be decreased. It would be a great loss to the petitioners and people like them. Further, the GO was also against the Supreme Court verdict in the Janhit Abhiyan case, and the government had kept the GO confidential, he pointed out.