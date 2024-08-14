Andhra Pradesh: ACB arrests former minister Jogi Ramesh’s son

VIJAYAWADA: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday arrested former minister Jogi Ramesh’s son Rajiv on charges of fraudulently tampering with land records, creating fake documents, and selling away AgriGold lands attached by the CID. A team of ACB 15 sleuths went to Rajiv’s residence at Ibrahimpatnam around 6 am, and took him into custody. Rajiv was later shifted to ACB headquarters at Gollapudi.

The ACB, in an official statement, said the Central Investigation Unit started an investigation following a report submitted by the Vijayawada city police on fraudulent sale of AgriGold lands. The Vijayawada police conducted the preliminary investigation into the allegations based on a complaint lodged by Avva Venkata Seshu Narayana of AgriGold Group.

During the probe, the ACB found that Rajiv and his family member Jogi Venkateswara Rao had purchased 2,160 square yards in Survey No. 88 of Ambapuram village in Vijayawada Rural mandal.

With the connivance of mandal surveyor A Ramesh and Ambapuram village surveyor K Dedeepya, they had obtained a report that the land is in Survey No. 87, which was attached by the CID, and got it registered on their name at the sub-registrar office in Nunna. The land was later sold away to P Subba Reddy, S Venkateswara Reddy and their family members, the ACB said.

The ACB further said during the questioning of witnesses, they found that the surveyors had issued certificates without conducting any survey, and based on these certificates, Rajiv and Venkateswara Rao grabbed the AgriGold land attached by the CID.