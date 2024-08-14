Andhra Pradesh: BDS student jumps to death, ragging alleged

NELLORE: A second year BDS student of Narayana Dental College allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the fifth floor of the college building at Chintareddypalem near Nellore City in the early hours of Tuesday. The victim was identified as Pradeep of Anantapur district. Nellore rural police registered a case.

His elder brother Akhil alleged that Pradeep took the extreme step unable to bear the ragging and sexual harassment of Rahul, a second year MBBS student, and his associates. He said Pradeep sent him a WhatsApp message around 2.55 am, revealing his intention to end his life unable to bear the harassment of his seniors. After receiving the message and a missed phone call from Pradeep, Akhil said he alerted his relatives in Nellore, but they could not reach him in time.

He disclosed that Pradeep had written Rahul’s name on the wall of his hostel room shortly before ending his life. “Pradeep revealed that he had been subjected to both mental and sexual harassment since joining the dental college two years ago,’’ Akhil said.

SP dismisses ragging charge of student’s kin

Demanding stern action against those who drove his brother to suicide after conducting a thorough inquiry into the matter. Dismissing the ragging allegation, SP G Krishnakanth said the BDS student might have taken the extreme step due to a personal dispute with his friends. The police will thoroughly investigate the case to ascertain the reason behind his extreme step, the SP added.

Suicide Helpline

OneLife: 78930-78930

Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO: 040-66202000