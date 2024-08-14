Andhra Pradesh government to invest Rs 32K crore on school education

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has emphasised the need for radical reforms in the education sector to achieve the best, tangible outcomes and highlighted the State government’s commitment to investing Rs 32,000 crores in school education.

Addressing a high-level meeting with the Human Resource Development and IT minister Nara Lokesh and the senior officials at the Secretariat on Tuesday, the Chief Minister proposed updates to the curriculum to align with future needs and recommended consultations with education experts, intellectuals, and field leaders to suggest the required changes. Focus on basic amenities in government schools is more important than mere campaign, Naidu mandated.

An emphasis was placed on achieving 100 per cent student enrollment and continuous monitoring up to graduation. Each student is to be provided an ID through the APAAR (Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry) system introduced by the Union government.

Priority should be given to both English and Telugu in the curriculum, he said and expressed concern over the increased dropout rate and decline in education standards.