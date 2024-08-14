Anti-ragging awareness programme held at VIT-AP

VIJAYAWADA: VIT-AP University organised an anti-ragging awareness programme on Tuesday to reinforce the importance of creating a safe and supportive environment for all students. The event underscored the university’s dedication to preventing ragging and promoting a respectful academic atmosphere.

Guntur district SP, S Sathish Kumar, addressed the students, stressing the strict prohibition of ragging under the AP Prohibition of Ragging Act, 1997. He outlined the severe consequences of engaging in ragging, including suspension and expulsion, and discussed the UGC regulations established in 2009 to combat ragging in higher education.

Sathish emphasised the need for educational institutions to form Anti-Ragging Committees, led by the institution’s head and including representatives from civil and police administration, local media, NGOs, faculty, parents, and students. V-C Dr SV Kota Reddy also spoke on the occasion.