Efforts underway to implement stop-and-lock system at Tungabhadra dam

VIJAYAWADA/ANANTAPUR: Water Resources Minister Nimmala Rama Naidu and Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav on Monday, visited the Tungabhadra Dam at Hospet in Karnataka, following the washing away of one of its gates due to severe floods. The Ministers expressed hope that experts would successfully stop the outflow from the damaged sluice gate. Speaking to mediapersons in Anantapur, they assured that both the Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka governments are committed to fully supporting the experts’ decisions.
Rama Naidu stated that the experts are working on implementing a stop-and-lock arrangement to control the flooding, even though the task carries significant risks. He stressed the urgency of their efforts, as the alternative would be to wait until water levels decrease, which could necessitate releasing large volumes of water. This would severely impact irrigation and drinking water supplies in the undivided Kurnool and Anantapur districts.
The minister revealed that they had enlisted the help of K Kannaiah Naidu, a key figure in fixing the spillway gates for the Polavaram project. Ramanaidu emphasised the difficulty of repairing a gate under such conditions, with large volumes of water flowing at high speed. He explained that the task would be simpler if the dam’s water level, currently at 1,633 feet, could be reduced to 1,613 feet. However, this would result in the loss of 40 TMC of water out of the 100 TMC stored in the reservoir. Such a loss would not only jeopardize water supply for the current Kharif season but also make it challenging to provide sufficient water for the upcoming Rabi season and drinking needs.
Given these constraints, efforts are focused on repairing the gate with water levels at 1,625 feet, aiming to conserve as much water as possible. Ramanaidu conveyed that both Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Karnataka’s Chief Minister Siddaramaiah are determined to prevent any water loss.
Payyavula Keshav stressed that the matter is being handled without any political interference, leaving all decisions to the experts. He assured that both governments are prepared to provide any assistance necessary.
Keshav expressed his deep concern upon learning of the incident, noting the critical importance of the Tungabhadra Dam for the Kurnool and Anantapur districts. The dam is a lifeline for the region, supplying water for irrigation and drinking, and any loss would have severe consequences.
The issue has attracted attention from experts across India, highlighting its significance for both AP and Karnataka. Following a review at the dam site, there is renewed hope of successfully repairing the gate and conserving the water. However, Keshav advised the public to refrain from visiting the area to avoid disrupting ongoing efforts. Meanwhile, a high alert remains in place in the Kurnool and Anantapur districts, located downstream from the dam.
Large volumes of water are being released. As of Tuesday at 8 pm, the inflows to the Sunkesula barrage downstream were recorded at 80,060 cusecs, with an equivalent outflow. Water was also being released to the KC Canal at 2,445 cusecs, while the spillway outflow, which leads to Srisailam, was at 77,598 cusecs.
Residents have been warned against entering the river, even for fishing, as flood levels continue to rise. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams are on standby, and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has also been alerted.
Siddu visits TB dam, new crest gate by Aug 17
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah said the gate installation work would be completed by August 17. After visiting the dam, he held a high-level meeting with engineers and experts from Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.Siddaramaiah said the experts’ suggestions on dam maintenance will be followed henceforth