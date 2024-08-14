Efforts underway to implement stop-and-lock system at Tungabhadra dam

VIJAYAWADA/ANANTAPUR: Water Resources Minister Nimmala Rama Naidu and Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav on Monday, visited the Tungabhadra Dam at Hospet in Karnataka, following the washing away of one of its gates due to severe floods. The Ministers expressed hope that experts would successfully stop the outflow from the damaged sluice gate. Speaking to mediapersons in Anantapur, they assured that both the Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka governments are committed to fully supporting the experts’ decisions.

Rama Naidu stated that the experts are working on implementing a stop-and-lock arrangement to control the flooding, even though the task carries significant risks. He stressed the urgency of their efforts, as the alternative would be to wait until water levels decrease, which could necessitate releasing large volumes of water. This would severely impact irrigation and drinking water supplies in the undivided Kurnool and Anantapur districts.

The minister revealed that they had enlisted the help of K Kannaiah Naidu, a key figure in fixing the spillway gates for the Polavaram project. Ramanaidu emphasised the difficulty of repairing a gate under such conditions, with large volumes of water flowing at high speed. He explained that the task would be simpler if the dam’s water level, currently at 1,633 feet, could be reduced to 1,613 feet. However, this would result in the loss of 40 TMC of water out of the 100 TMC stored in the reservoir. Such a loss would not only jeopardize water supply for the current Kharif season but also make it challenging to provide sufficient water for the upcoming Rabi season and drinking needs.

Given these constraints, efforts are focused on repairing the gate with water levels at 1,625 feet, aiming to conserve as much water as possible. Ramanaidu conveyed that both Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Karnataka’s Chief Minister Siddaramaiah are determined to prevent any water loss.