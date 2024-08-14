My son’s arrest is illegal and it is political vendetta, says former Andhra minister Jogi Ramesh

VIJAYAWADA: Defending his son Jogi Rajiv, who was arrested by Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials on Tuesday, former minister Jogi Ramesh alleged that the arrest was politically motivated and part of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s vendetta.

Following his son’s arrest, the former minister staged a protest in front of the ACB office in Gollapudi against the State government’s actions, asserting that they would face the consequences publicly if the AgriGold allegations against his family were proven true.

Lambasting Naidu for allegedly targeting children and weaker sections, Ramesh urged him to focus on fulfilling election promises rather than engaging in diversionary politics.

Ramesh, a member of the Gowda community, expressed outrage, pointing out that some TDP leaders seemed pleased with his son’s arrest and asserted that Rajiv would be punished if found guilty, while insisting on his innocence. He highlighted his son’s credentials, noting that he studied for an MS in the USA and worked for Deloitte. He accused Chandrababu Naidu and Lokesh of engaging in revenge politics against his innocent family. He stressed that the AgriGold lands are under CID attachment, questioning who would buy such land. Ramesh explained that his son and uncle purchased the land after it was advertised in the Eenadu newspaper and followed all proper procedures, including official documentation and surveys by officials. He questioned the legitimacy of arresting his son. Ramesh urged the Chief Minister to reconsider Rajiv’s arrest, stating that governments come and go, and that past actions should not justify revenge.