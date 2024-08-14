National University of Singapore to support higher education reforms in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: National University of Singapore Prof. MVR Chaudhary had made a courtesy visit to HRD and IT Minister N Lokesh at his residence, Undavalli, on Tuesday.

During their meeting, Professor Chaudhary highlighted the reasons behind Andhra Pradesh’s declining university rankings, attributing them to insufficient progress in research and innovation. He emphasised that addressing these areas could lead to significant improvements in rankings and overall performance. The Professor expressed readiness to assist AP universities by sharing essential curriculum changes and policies to enhance international exposure. He also extended an invitation to academic experts and students from state universities to visit the National University of Singapore and observe their adopted methods.

In response, Minister Lokesh welcomed the support and cooperation from the National University of Singapore, expressing a commitment to utilising their expertise to elevate the rankings of AP universities. Chaudhary, who serves as the Senior Executive Director of the Department of Strategic India and Initiatives at the university, assured that their collaboration would benefit the State’s education sector.