Rajiv arrested based on evidence, says Andhra minister Anagani

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that the government registered cases against the family members of former minister Jogi Ramesh based on the irregularities related to AgriGold lands only after collecting evidence, Minister for Revenue, Registration and Stamps Anagani Satya Prasad said that there is no scope for any political vendetta.

Speaking to media at the Secretariat on Tuesday, Satya Prasad said that family members of Jogi Ramesh grabbed around Rs 5 crore worth land. On receiving a complaint, the police took up an inquiry and found the scam involving the family members of the former minister, he said.

Stating that the Chief Minister will never encourage vendetta politics, the Minister said that the government will stand by the victims and will punish all the guilty as per law. Recalling that Jogi Ramesh was very arrogant while in power and he even carried knives and sticks to attack the residence of Naidu. The NDA government, however, is not acting with vengeance but is allowing law to take its own course, he explained. “Though his own son was booked for Jogi’s thirst to loot the lands, there was no change in his attitude and he is now trying to cover up his corruption by playing the caste card,” Satya Prasad said.