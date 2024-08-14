Tourism growth dropped from 20.6 per cent to 3.3 per cent: Andhra Pradesh CM

GUNTUR: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu highlighted the significant decline in the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of tourism, which fell from 20.6% during the TDP regime to a mere 3.3% under the YSRC government. He attributed this sharp decline to the adverse impacts of terrorism, the government’s negligence, and the inefficiency of the previous YSRC government. According to Naidu, the damage inflicted on the tourism sector by the YSRC government has been even more severe than that caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The CM, along with Minister Kandula Durgesh, reviewed the State’s tourism sector development at the Secretariat on Tuesday. During the meeting, he drew a comparison between the two governments, noting that the TDP government had spent Rs 880 crore on tourism, secured agreements with 190 companies for investments totalling Rs 1,939 crore, and created over 10,500 jobs. In contrast, the YSRC government has only spent Rs 213 crore, and out of the 117 agreements made, only three projects have been implemented.

Moreover, the TDP government had organised 105 events to promote tourism, whereas only 44 events have been held in the last five years under YSRC.

Naidu emphasised the vast potential for developing eco, temple, and beach tourism in the State and instructed officials to re-engage with companies that had previously agreed to invest, ensuring the resumption of stalled projects. He stressed the importance of developing tourism centres that showcase the State’s rich culture, traditions, and cuisine. The CM directed officials to expedite the completion of tourism projects in Srisailam, Rajahmundry, Godavari, and Suryalanka beaches, utilising the Rs 300 crore allocated by the Centre. He called for the creation of a new tourism policy based on successful strategies from the top five States in India. Naidu identified Gandikota, Vishaka Agency, and the Godavari riverbank as prime areas for new tourism projects and urged officials to promote local handicrafts, tribal products, and handloom through these tourism centres.