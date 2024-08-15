ASHA to suspend NTR Vaidya Seva services over Rs 2,500 crore pending dues

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Specialty Hospital Association (ASHA) has announced that it will suspend services under the NTR Vaidya Seva scheme from August 15 as Rs 2,500 crore was outstanding and there was no response from the concerned authorities. In a letter to the CEO of NTR Vaidya Seva Trust, ASHA said, “despite our repeated efforts to engage constructively, we have been met with a cold and uncooperative response.”

Speaking to TNIE, Dr Vijay Kumar Kurukuri, ASHA president, highlighted the challenges faced by hospitals due to the financial crisis. “We fully understand that the state is facing a financial crisis, but after 25 years of dedicated service in building the healthcare infrastructure, we believe we deserve respect and acknowledgment. The continuous disregard for our contributions and the challenges we face is disheartening, as there has been no response from the Health Minister to the CEO of the Trust,” he said.

“The dues have now accumulated to a staggering Rs 2,500 crore, and hospitals have not received any significant payments for the past nine months. It is becoming increasingly impossible for us to maintain staff, infrastructure, medicines, and disposables without the necessary funds,” he lamented.

Speaking to TNIE, Special Chief Secretary of Health, Medical, and Family Welfare, MT Krishna Babu, stated that the government released Rs 200 crore to the ASHA workers on Wednesday and assured them that an additional Rs 300 crore would be released on Monday. Earlier, the government had prioritized the release of Rs 150 crore.

The CE O of NTR Vaidya Seva Trust met with ASHA leaders and explained the current financial situation. He noted that the total outstanding dues amount to Rs 1,600 crore, including payments owed to government hospitals and specialty private hospitals. He expressed optimism that the situation would be managed effectively.