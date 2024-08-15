Implement Central Protection Act for safety of doctors, says Andhra Pradesh JUDA

VIJAYAWADA: In response to the Federation of All India Medical Association’s (FAIMA’s) call, Andhra Pradesh Junior Doctors’ Association (APJUDA) is committed to participating in the nationwide strike to demand justice for the victim and advocating for the immediate implementation of the Central Protection Act for the safety and security of all medical professionals, said APJUDA president Dr Dheekshith Pendela.

Junior doctors, along with undergraduate students from government medical colleges in the State also staged protest. Meanwhile, the Junior doctors in AIIMS- Mangalagiri also staged protests.

Dr Dheekshith Pendela said that the brutal incident in Kolkata is not an isolated case but reflects a growing trend of violence against doctors and healthcare workers across the country.

In Vijayawada, a rally was conducted under the auspices of State Vice President Dr Dharmakar Pujari. The rally started from Siddhartha Medical College, proceeded to Ramavarappadu, continued along ESI Hospital Road, Siddhartha Dental College Road, and concluded at Government General Hospital (GGH) Vijayawada, before returning to Siddhartha Medical College.

Dr DSVL Narasimham, Director of Medical Education, emphasised that while junior doctors are attending to emergencies, they have halted elective work. He said service PGs and Pre- and Para-Clinical departments are assisting in maintaining services. If the strike continues, plans will be made to deploy PHC doctors at teaching hospitals as an alternative. He expressed hope that the Centre would resolve all of the demands of the JUDAs in a couple of days, leading to the strike being called off.

Meanwhile, Dr CS Raju, Vice Chairman of IMA Hospital Board of India wrote a letter to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking to ensure safety and security for girls and women in educational institutions and workplaces.